1 person injured seriously in crash involving pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a pedestrian in East El Paso on Tuesday night, Jan. 23, El Paso Police say.

Photos by Andra Litton/KTSM

The crash happened a little after 7 p.m. at Edgemere and Sioux in East El Paso near Bassett Place. At this time, Edgemere and Sioux are closed because of the crash.

Police did not confirm who the injured person was.

Investigators from the Special Traffic Investigators unit are on the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

