1 person injured in shooting near downtown Orlando, suspect in custody

Orlando police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday.

Officers responded to the intersection of South Parramore Ave. and West South St. just West of the Amway Center shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. He’s listed as stable and is expected to survive.

Police say they’ve taken a suspect in the shooting into custody. They haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.

The police department’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

