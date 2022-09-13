1 person injured in shooting near downtown Lexington, police say

Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Sixth Street, which is near Coolavin Park. One victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.

Police didn’t provide a description of the victim’s injuries or what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/s5lJJIVDMW — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) September 13, 2022

