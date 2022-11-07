1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart

A man was flown to a hospital and another man is in custody after a shooting at a Beaver County shopping plaza, investigators say.

Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Center Township at around 6:32 p.m.

While dispatchers initially reported that two victims were taken to the hospital, police have since clarified only one person was flown to the hospital.

At least two people were flown to a hospital after a shooting in Beaver County, investigators say. This is the scene outside of Walmart. More details tonight on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/fZHV3qIQg2 — Michelle Chavez (@MichellePChavez) November 7, 2022





Investigators went on to say a suspect was taken into custody on Wagner Road near the Lowe’s at around 7:36 p.m.

Police said both men were in their 20s and believe they knew each other.

“The individual who we believe was involved in the shooting and who committed the offense ran in a direction through our officers, Beaver County Sheriff’s Department, Monaca officers, as well as a slew of other additional responding officers. we were able to set up a perimeter. The officers were able to chase the individual and apprehend him in custody in an adjacent neighborhood,” said Center Township Police Capt. John Hall.

The Walmart was put on lockdown when the shooting happened, and students at the nearby Penn State Beaver campus were asked to remain indoors at the time. Students who were off campus were asked to avoid it.

Penn State Beaver lifted its advisory at around 7:52 p.m.

