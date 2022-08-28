1 person injured after shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert

Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
One person has been injured after an altercation led to a shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told Gilbert police that a large altercation broke out, which led to multiple shots being fired in the restaurant parking lot by suspects in a car that fled the scene, police said.

At the time, officers were unable to locate any shooting victims but were later notified by a local hospital that a 27-year-old man had been admitted for non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

