1 person injured in shooting that stemmed from car crash Monday: Independence police

Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of South Cogan Drive and Milton Drive on a shooting call, the department wrote on Twitter at about 9:15 a.m. Monday.

“The incident started with a traffic accident in the area of 291 Hwy and Gudgell Ave and proceeded into a nearby neighborhood,” the department wrote.

The department did not initially provide any identifying information about the shooting victim, who was hospitalized.

One person was taken into custody, police said.