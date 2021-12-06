1 person injured in shooting that stemmed from car crash Monday: Independence police
Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Monday morning.
Officers were called to the area of South Cogan Drive and Milton Drive on a shooting call, the department wrote on Twitter at about 9:15 a.m. Monday.
“The incident started with a traffic accident in the area of 291 Hwy and Gudgell Ave and proceeded into a nearby neighborhood,” the department wrote.
The department did not initially provide any identifying information about the shooting victim, who was hospitalized.
One person was taken into custody, police said.
