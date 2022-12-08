1 person injured in southeast Colorado Springs shooting

Dec. 7—One person was injured in a shooting that took place in southeast Colorado Springs just after midnight, according to police.

Around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of South Circle Drive, just south of the intersection with Fountain Boulevard.

The victim was found suffering from "at least one gunshot wound" and was taken to a hospital, police said. The victim's current condition is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene "at a high rate of speed" and has not been arrested, police said. The incident is under active investigation.