1 person injured in stabbing near Palmer Park

Nov. 29—One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing just east of Palmer Park Monday night, Colorado Springs police said.

Just after 8 p.m., the victim entered a business in the 3400 block of North Academy Boulevard and told witnesses they had been stabbed. Police, fire and medical crews responded and took the victim to the hospital with a "non-life-threatening" injury.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as Robert Reams, behind a nearby business.