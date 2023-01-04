1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting

Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

See a map of the area below:

One person on scene was treated for injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.

Roads in the area were closed as police investigated the shooting and searched for a suspect.

Within a matter of hours, police announced they’d made an arrest in connection to the shooting. 35-year-old Jarod Vreen was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police haven’t explained what the motive behind the shooting was or exactly how they developed Vreen as a suspect.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

