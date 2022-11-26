1 person injured in Walmart shooting

Nov. 26—LUMBERTON — One person was injured following a shooting that occurred Friday at the Walmart Supercenter on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, arrived at UNC Health Southeastern Friday with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 11:26 a.m. Friday to reports of gunshots being fired inside the supercenter located at 5070 Fayetteville Road, according to a release from the LPD. On arrival as the store was still being evacuated, officers entered the building attempting to locate the shooter and any victims.

After searching the building officers did not locate the shooter or any victims, according to the LPD. Surveillance video shows the shooter fleeing the store as it is being evacuated. The suspect has been identified and investigators are attempting to locate him at this time. The name of the suspect is being withheld for now.

Officers say this appears to be an isolated incident between two individuals who are familiar with each other.

As of right 2:15 p.m. Friday, the Lumberton Police Department is not aware of any other customers or employees suffering injuries as a result of this incident.