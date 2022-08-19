1 person killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting in McKees Rocks

A 50-year-old man was killed in a shooting in McKees Rocks on Thursday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 18 block of St. John Street at 8:30 p.m.

BREAKING: We’ve just received confirmation from County Homicide that a 50-year-old man was shot and killed here.



A 24-year-old was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.



A second victim, a 24-year-old male, was taken to the hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Allegheny County police at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

