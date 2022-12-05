1 person killed, 2 found injured in car in Durham shootings

Durham police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and two injured Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass in Durham County.

They found two men with gunshot wounds in a car. One is in critical condition, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a news release stated.

Officers later found a man who had been shot in the 400 block of Chandler Road in Durham.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services, the release stated.

Police say the shootings don’t appear to be random, based on their preliminary investigation.

The identities of the men shot in the car were not provided. Police also did not provide a possible motive for the shootings or say whether the men knew each other.

The News & Observer is working to learn more about the incidents.

There had been 700 shooting incidents in Durham as of the end of November, according to the Police Department’s latest crime statistics. A total of 221 people had been shot in those incidents, 37 of them fatally.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.