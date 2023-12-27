1 person killed and 2 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 10 in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE – One person is dead and two people were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Wood County.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 near Day Road in the town of Auburndale, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, initial information indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling east behind a semi on U.S. 10, which is a four-lane divided highway. The Corolla moved over to pass the semi, and there was a Toyota RAV4 traveling west in the eastbound lane, approaching the Corolla. The Corolla and RAV4 collided head-on.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Marshfield Medical Center by Marshfield Ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver of the RAV4, who was the only person in that vehicle, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center by Marshfield Ambulance and is in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation and being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A portion of U.S. 10 was closed for about four hours Tuesday afternoon due to the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Marshfield Ambulance, Auburndale Fire Department and First Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wood County Highway Department and Wood County Central Dispatch.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: 1 person killed and 2 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 10 Auburndale