1 person killed, 2 others hurt after shooting in Paterson
One person was killed, and two others were injured following a shooting in Paterson, New Jersey on Tuesday.
One person was killed, and two others were injured following a shooting in Paterson, New Jersey on Tuesday.
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
Are you low contrast, medium contrast or high contrast? The post What are contrast levels, and should they influence the way you dress? One creator breaks it down: ‘This explains TOO much’ appeared first on In The Know.
For 2023, Samsung is bringing back its FE line, except this time it doesn't stand for "fan edition" anymore. Now a designation simply meant to denote more affordable versions of flagship Galaxy devices, on Tuesday Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ and the Galaxy Buds FE.
Soaring bond yields have made the stocks less appealing. Plus, the market expects investments for new power plants, aging infrastructures, and renewable technologies to cost more as interest rates stay higher for longer.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
A vaccine for an aggressive type of breast cancer is currently in clinical trials. Here’s why this is groundbreaking and how it works.
The Michigan transfer had started the first five games of the season.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
The Cleveland Fed president said the strength of the US economy will help determine how long rates remain elevated.
The entire point of VAR is to correct egregious errors. Yet when the VAR himself made an egregious error, arcane protocols preempted any recourse.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Terry Francona has managed the Cleveland Guardians since 2013.
A woman was reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, which flung her into the path of the driverless car.
On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.
Rangers GM Chris Young was no fan of an Astros reporter's criticism of his team celebrating clinching a playoff spot.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Greylock Partners unveiled two new endeavors Tuesday: A $1 billion early-stage fund — its 17th — and Greylock Edge, a program to support founders developing ideas into companies with early revenue and product market fit. In keeping with the venture capital firm’s thesis, Greylock 17 will target pre-seed, seed and Series A founders in the areas of enterprise and consumer software, Greylock partner Saam Motamedi told TechCrunch.
The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, started Tuesday to determine whether he’s guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The 31-year-old co-founded FTX in 2019; within a few years the once third-largest crypto exchange’s valuation hit $32 billion at its peak. Before FTX, Bankman-Fried co-founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research in 2017.
We now have full pricing for Volvo's entry-level EX30 electric crossover, sporting up to 275 miles of range on a single charge.
Job Openings increased in August, raising questions about more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as the central bank looks for further softening in the labor market.