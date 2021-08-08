1 person killed, 3 injured in separate shootings this weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One man was killed and two other men and a 15-year-old boy were injured in separate shootings this weekend in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said that around 8:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3500 block of Springdale Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived in Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park neighborhood, they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said nearby residents informed officers they had heard several gunshots late Saturday night but did not call police until the morning when the body was discovered.

It’s the first killing reported during the ongoing Ceasefire weekend, when activists and police ask residents to avoid violence during four specified weekends throughout the year.

Three people were also injured in shootings Saturday and Sunday across the city.

Just before 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Southern District officers were called to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

At the hospital, police said officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man was possibly walking in the 2400 block of Tolley Street in the Morrell Park neighborhood late Saturday night when he heard several gunshots. The man told police he fled the location and returned home, where he realized he had been shot. He then transported himself to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

On Saturday, officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 2200 block of Sidney Ave. for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, officers found the crime scene in the Westport neighborhood but no victims, police said. Police were then called to a hospital just before 3:30 p.m. for a walk-in shooting victim.

A 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was taken into surgery and was listed in “critical condition” Saturday afternoon, police said.

A little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Western District officers were patrolling on foot when they heard several gunshots coming from the area of Pennsylvania Avenue at Cumberland, police said.

Upon arriving, officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Officers rendered aid until medics responded to transport the boy to an area hospital. No further details were available on his condition Sunday morning.