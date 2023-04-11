1 person killed, 3 wounded in shooting outside D.C. funeral home

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting outside a funeral Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., police said.

The person killed was identified only as an adult male. The three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Metro police chief Robert Contee.

No suspects have been detained or identified, and Contee encouraged D.C. residents to report anything they might know about the shooting.

Gunfire erupted outside the Stewart Funeral Home, about 3 miles east of the U.S. Capitol, around 12:15 p.m., shortly after a funeral service concluded.

The shooting appeared to be a targeted attack, Contee said, though investigators remained unsure why the victims were targeted or “why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that.”

The funeral was held for a homicide victim who was killed at the end of March, according to Contee. D.C. Metro police had stationed an officer outside the funeral, which Contee said was standard procedure and requested by the victim’s family.

The attacker or attackers opened fire despite the police presence, which “speaks to the brazenness” of the shooter, Contee said.

“How low can you be, of a human being, to target other people at a funeral?” the chief added.

A second round of gunfire was reported less than two miles from the funeral attack, but investigators determined those shots were likely not related to the incident, Contee said.

The shooting came one day after a 23-year-old gunman killed five people at a bank in downtown Louisville.

This is a developing story.