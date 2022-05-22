1 person killed, 8 others injured in shooting at California party

One person was killed and eight others wounded when a large party on Friday night turned to chaos after someone opened fire, police in Southern California said.

San Bernardino officers were called to a business on E. Highland Avenue just before midnight on reports that multiple people had been shot, police said in a news release.

Allen Gresham Jr., 20, of San Bernardino, was found in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Eight other people were shot and had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said. Authorities initially said nine people were injured.

Police said the shooting happened after an altercation between at least two people inside an event. Multiple gunshots were exchanged and the shooting spilled outside and into the parking lot, police said.

Police said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist after officers encountered a “large hostile crowd” when they arrived at the location.

Two people were arrested at the scene — one in connection with a stolen firearm and the other on outstanding warrants, police said. No arrests were made in the shooting itself.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the shooting happened at a hookah lounge. Police said the special event at the lounge was unpermitted.