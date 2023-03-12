1 person killed, another in critical condition after shooting near Brevard County park

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one person and left another in critical condition during a party at a park in unincorporated Melbourne Beach.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the area of Spessard Holland Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a second victim was located at another scene on the east side of the US-192 bridge. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the victims at this time.

Ivey said this shooting is gang-related and investigators believe that this was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.

During a news conference, Ivey also stated that a truck fled from the scene, where suspects bailed out of the truck and ran from deputies. Two of the occupants were apprehended and are being questioned by deputies.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way and will bring the latest updates during our noon newscast.

