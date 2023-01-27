1 person killed, another injured when shots fired during argument in Kansas City home

A man died and a woman was injured when gunfire erupted during an argument inside a Kansas City home early Friday, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 12:30 a.m. inside a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found several people inside, including a man who was unresponsive and a woman who had a minor injuries, Becchina said.

Emergency medical workers declared the man dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an argument was taking place when one or more people fired guns, striking the victims, Becchina said.

Police have detained several people while investigating the homicide and were not looking for any additional suspects, he said.

The man’s death is Kansas City’s ninth homicide recorded this year, according to data kept by The Star. Last year, the city suffered the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings, the majority of which were the result of gun violence.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever were recorded. The next year was the third-deadliest year, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).