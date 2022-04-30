1 person killed in Butler County trailer fire

One person was killed in a trailer fire in Butler County.

Butler County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the fire was in the 110 block of Rustic Ridge Road in Summit Township.

The fire was under control around 7:37 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

