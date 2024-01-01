1 person killed in crash in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Monday, Jan. 1, in East El Paso, El Paso Police said.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened at Gatway East and Pendale, police said. Police sent out a notification at about 4 a.m. about the crash but didn’t say when it happened.

Photos by Tony Pina/KTSM

Special Traffic Investigations is on the scene looking into what caused the crash.

TxDOT says all lanes of Gateway East are closed at Kessler because of the crash. Clearing time is until further notice

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

