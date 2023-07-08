Man killed in Derry Township crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Derry Township on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Torrance Road at 8:32 p.m.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office confirmed a man was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Richard Muth, 28, of Clarksburg, Pennsylvania.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Ross Township police searching for 4 other snakes after albino ball python found Police asking for help finding missing, endangered 1-year-old Baldwin girl Man accused of killing mother, aunt in double homicide found dead in Beaver County Jail, DA says VIDEO: War of words over Pennsylvania's overdue budget DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts