1 person killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando early Thursday morning, according to police.

Orlando police officers responded to the 4400 block of North Orange Blossom Trail at 6:48 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

They arrived to find one adult victim who was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Investigators have not released any additional identifying information about the victim.

The Orlando Police Department’s traffic homicide detectives are investigating the case. They have not released a description of a possible suspect vehicle.

This story is developing.

