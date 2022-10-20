1 person killed in Oregon crash involving dozens of vehicles
On Wednesday, dozens of vehicles were involved in a deadly crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 in Oregon. One person was killed.
Police at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday arrested a Georgia man who they say had several guns in his van and claimed to be in Washington to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.
After four consecutive failed rainy seasons, harvests in East Africa have become so barren that one person is likely to die every 36 seconds due to hunger, according to a new report about acute food insecurity in the region.
There's a lot going on this week in the automotive world.
New research finds that sleep plays an important role in protecting against cardiovascular problems like stroke.
At least one person was killed in a pileup involving over 60 vehicles on a highway in western Oregon Wednesday, and authorities believe thick fog in the area of the crash may have been a factor. The chain-reaction crash occurred at 7:42 a.m. PDT Wednesday on Interstate 5 southbound between Salem and Eugene in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police. Authorities said there was at least one confirmed fatality from the crashes, noting that visibility was extremely limited due to the fog at th
As chair of the Democratic Governors Association, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper criticizes Republicans who continue to support former President Donald Trump.
Blackstone Jon Gray on UK turmoil, results
Former Ambassador Gordon Sondland was standing with former President Trump in August 2019, waiting for the president of Romania to arrive for a meeting when Trump pulled out a container of Tic Tacs and ate a few. “What the f—, aren’t you going to share?” Sondland recalls asking him, prompting Trump to give Sondland a…
A viral video showing a former Mississippi daycare worker scaring kids in her care while wearing a creepy mask has prompted child abuse charges against five
Three people are in custody after U.S. Capitol Police stopped a suspicious vehicle found minutes away from the Supreme Court Building.
After only six weeks in the role, Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday as the U.K. prime minister.
A major multi-vehicle crash along I-495 is causing morning delays in Merrifield, Virginia.
A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself.
The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine acknowledged on Tuesday that his troops were under broad pressure and faced hard choices, as the Russian-appointed governor of occupied Kherson province announced a partial evacuation. "The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, an air force general named this month to command Russia's invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel. "The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he said.
The new mom opens up about mom life and why threats to IVF post-Roe v. Wade are "really scary."
It’s been about five years since B-Tier Brosnan-Era Bond Villain Jim Ratcliffe announced plans to build his own version of the ancient Land Rover Defender. It sounded like a crazy plan at the time, but apparently, if you’re a billionaire you can just throw money at anything you want and make it happen. And eventually, it did happen. The Ineos Grenadier is now officially in production, according to Motor1.
Amazon is facing a $1 billion class action lawsuit in the U.K. over allegations it uses an algorithm to favor its own products and those of third-party sellers who use its storage and delivery services. The litigation is being spearheaded by the law firm Hausfeld & Co LLP, which said in a news release that anyone who lives in the U.K. and made purchases on Amazon since October 2016 is eligible to be a claimant. The suit is expected to be filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London by the end of October.
The Sanibel Causeway opened for public access to the storm-damaged island on Wednesday morning.
The Podokesaurus holyokensis, aka fleet-footed lizard and discovered by Mt. Holyoke College professor Mignon Talbot, represents Massachusetts.