1 person killed in Reading's 3rd shooting in a day [Map]

May 18—A man was shot to death Monday night in south Reading, investigators said.

Police were dispatched to Seventh and Pine streets at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the street. They arrived to find the male victim with multiple gunshots wounds, said Capt. Cheryl Pentheny of the investigations division

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and the Berks County coroner's office was dispatched. A deputy coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim's name.

"The incident is still under investigation and all involved parties have been identified," Pentheny said in an email. "There is no threat to the general public at this time."

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Reading Hospital, acting Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach said.

It was the second shooting in seven hours in the city on Monday and the third of the day. About 12:45 p.m. a male victim was shot on Lackawanna Street in the Glenside neighborhood.

About 3 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old woman was wounded in her sleep by a bullet that entered the second floor of her home in the area of South Seventh and Laurel streets.