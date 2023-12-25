1 person killed, several others hurt in westbound Parkway crash early Christmas morning

Police are investigating an early morning crash on the westbound Parkway where several people were hurt and one person killed.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said the crash involving three separate vehicles happened around 1 a.m. Christmas Day on I-376 westbound at Mile Marker 78, between the PA 8 North/Wilkinsburg and Edgewood/Swissvale exits.

The spokesperson said a vehicle became disabled in the left lane of I-376 after overturning. The driver of that car got out and walked to the shoulder with the help of two Good Samaritans who stopped their vehicle to help.

At this time, police say a third car started coming around a curve just before the overturned vehicle and was unable to avoid hitting it. After the initial impact, the car hit a guide rail, the driver of the first vehicle, one of the Good Samaritans and the back of the Good Samaritan’s vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the other vehicles were also taken to area hospitals for their injuries. Their conditions are currently unknown.

PSP’s investigation into the crash is ongoing, with the Forensic Services Unit and Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Specialists on scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Out-of-town family members find body in freezer chest Who Steelers need to root for Sunday to maximize playoff odds 2 teens killed in single-vehicle crash near North Park, police say VIDEO:2 people killed, 3 homes damaged in Donora fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts