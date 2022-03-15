1 person killed in shooting at 7-Eleven on South Broadway in Santa Maria

Mar. 14—A man was killed Sunday evening after sustaining a shooting injury at the 7-Eleven store on South Broadway in Santa Maria, according to police officials.

Officers responded to the store in the 1900 block of South Broadway where dispatchers received reports that there was a shooting victim in the parking lot shortly after 9 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who sustained fatal shooting injuries. Police have not identified the victim and have withheld his identity until family can be first notified, according to Magallon.

Detectives and Crime Lab technicians are investigating the incident. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.