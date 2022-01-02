1 person killed in shooting on Indianapolis' west side

A person was shot and killed Saturday on the Indianapolis' west side.

IMPD officers responded to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said officers found a deceased victim with gunshot wounds.

Police didn't provide more information about the victim or the shooting.

This is the second fatality that IMPD responded to less than 24 hours into the new year.

About 3:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the city's first homicide of the new year — a man was fatally stabbed in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Madison Avenue.

