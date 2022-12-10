1 person killed in shooting in New Kensington

One person was killed in a shooting in New Kensington Friday night.

According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS crews were called to 11th Street at 10:38 p.m.

The victim was found in a parking lot outside of an apartment building.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

IRS warns Americans about $600 threshold to report PayPal, Venmo, Cash App payments Pine-Richland Rams Win Third State Championship 28-14 Man charged in Cranberry Township fatal DUI crash appears in court VIDEO: Interior of Trinity United Methodist Church a total loss after fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts