1 person killed in shooting in McKeesport

One person was killed in a shooting in McKeesport on Monday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of Evans Avenue just after 9 p.m.

UPDATE: County Police investigator on scene confirmed someone was shot and killed. No word on who the victim is or what led up to the shooting. @WPXI https://t.co/fzFBKAIVjq — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) May 2, 2023

Once on scene, first responders found the victim dead inside an apartment.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

