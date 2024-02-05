1 person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in NE El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso on Sunday night, Feb. 4, El Paso Police said.

The crash happened at Sun Valley and Alcan. Police did not say what time the crash happened but they sent out an alert to media at 8:30 p.m.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

Police did not say if any other vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Special Traffic Investigations unit is looking into the crash.

