1 person seriously hurt after shooting in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person was seriously hurt after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC.

It happened in the 7900 block of Shady Oak Trail around 3 a.m., which is near Sharon Lakes Road near an apartment complex.

A person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Channel 9 crew could see Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and crime scene investigators actively working the scene around 5:30 a.m.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. We are working to learn more from CMPD.

