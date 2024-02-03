1 person seriously hurt in shooting at East El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting at an East Side bar early Saturday morning, Feb. 3, a Fire Department spokesperson told KTSM.

The shooting happened at about 2:15 at the Mi Bar Cantina, at 1441 N. Zaragoza. A female victim, no age given, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries (Code 3), the Fire Department spokesperson said.

Police have not released any information, including what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

