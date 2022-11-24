1 person seriously hurt in shooting near Tyvola Road, MEDIC confirms

One person was reportedly shot around noon Thursday in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9.

The shooting happened near Tyvola Road, just east of Interstate 77. According to MEDIC, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital “with serious injuries.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were spotted looking through a car that was parked at a convenience store after the victim went to the hospital. Officers at the scene didn’t provide any information to a Channel 9 crew.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting or if a suspected shooter has been identified.

