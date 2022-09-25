1 person seriously injured in possible ‘road rage’ shooting, Daytona Police say

Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting that left one person with serious injuries.

Daytona Beach police said they received an aggravated battery call in the 900 block of Vine Street at around 7 p.m.

DBPD said one person was shot and transported to Halifax Hospital Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition.

According to a news release, units on the scene were able to quickly locate the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Ricardo Gibbs, 35, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Deputies said that upon initial investigation, the motive behind the shooting could be related to “road rage.”

