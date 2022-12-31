1 person shot, another grazed by bullet in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

One person was shot and another was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 7200 block of Race Street at 8:58 p.m.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News at 5 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with murders of four University of Idaho students Arrest warrant issued for suspect police say is behind a shooting that left 18-year-old dead Indiana woman killed in murder-suicide sought restraining order days before death VIDEO: Local police stepping up patrol units for New Year’s Eve DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts