1 person shot, another injured in Lansing shooting

LANSING — One person was wounded in a shooting on Lansing's south side Thursday afternoon.

Police also said that a second person was injured in the incident, which occurred in the 3100 block of Forest Road at an apartment complex and a person of interest is in custody.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to a shooting call at an apartment complex and found a male with gunshot wounds in a vehicle, Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said.

Lansing police responded to the scene of a shooting in south Lansing on Aug. 3. 2023.

Gulkis confirmed one person was taken to the hospital after being shot and that another person was injured. She did not detail that person's injuries.

Police had surrounded a sedan near the driveway of the Blvd. West Apartments that was stopped in the grass near some trees. They also had barricaded access to the apartment complex.

The apartment complex is located on the west side of US 127, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.

The shooting comes during a particularly violent week in Lansing.

One person was killed and at least seven wounded in at least four separate shootings on Sunday.

Police investigations were ongoing, but two teens have been charged in the shooting that left 22-year-old Manuel De Jesus Flores dead, and also identified suspects in the mass shooting that injured five.

Police don't believe the suspects they've identified in the mass shooting were involved in any other weekend shooting. However, they are looking into the possibility that the Flores homicide has a connection to the others.

