1 person shot at apartment complex in east Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in east Charlotte, according to first responders.

MEDIC reported that medical crews went to an apartment complex on Cedars East Court, which is just north of Idlewild Road near Independence Boulevard, for a reported shooting.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time. It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody or if police are searching for anybody.

Channel 9 is working to learn more information, check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 dead in South End shooting stemming from domestic dispute, CMPD says)



