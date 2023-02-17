1 person shot Atlanta club’s parking lot during drug deal, in critical condition, police say
One person is in critical condition after officials say he was shot early Friday morning during a drug deal.
Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that officers received reports of a person shot at the Blue Flame Lounge on Harwell Road.
Police said the victim was shot during a drug deal that is believed to have taken place in a car that was parked on the property.
After the victim was shot, the suspect ran into the nearby woods, where police caught him; however, police said they could not find his gun.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
