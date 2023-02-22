Married couple dead after murder-suicide in Monroeville

A married couple is dead after a murder-suicide in Monroeville on Tuesday.

Emergency crews, including SWAT units, were stationed in the 400 block of Ashbury Court for reports of shots fired just after 11 a.m.

Police said reports came in of a woman being shot through her car window before the car crashed into a house’s garage.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the car crashed into a house in the 400 block of Newbury Drive, an intersecting street. The woman inside the car had gunshot wounds to the trunk and arm.

“It’s a very quiet place it’s quiet on steroids it’s a great place to live,” said Joseph Markosek who lives nearby. “I was out this morning I got home and fire trucks ambulances and media people all over the place and apparently we had some sort of shooting.”

Police say the woman who was shot by the male suspect was in her car when it drove into this neighbors home. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/bY4g0REvcF — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) February 21, 2023

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the person accused of shooting the woman, a 48-year-old man, fled into a house across the street on Ashbury Court.

The situation ended just before 3:30 p.m. Police told Channel 11 that the incident was a murder-suicide and that the suspect was found dead inside the house after hours of police trying to make contact.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as Corey Christian and the woman as India Christian.

“We held perimeter, we hailed inside the residence no response. We used technology inside the residence where we found a male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound,” said Victor Joseph who’s the Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

