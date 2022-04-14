1 person shot at Charlotte rapper DaBaby’s home, police say

Someone was shot at Charlotte rapper DaBaby’s home on Wednesday night, Troutman Police said.

Around 7:45 p.m., Troutman Police officers went to the home on Stillwater Road after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening to their “lower extremities,” Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Charlotte Observer.

The injured person was taken to a hospital by Iredell County EMS, police said in a news release and post on the agency’s Facebook page.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there isn’t a threat to the community, Troutman Police said.

This image from Google Maps shows an aerial view of the house used by rapper DaBaby, or Jonathan Kirk, in the Troutman area. Police responded to the Stillwater Road home Wednesday night after a shooting injured one person.

Police did not identify the injured person or the shooter.

DaBaby and another person were inside the home at the time of the shooting, WSOC reported. The person was shot on the football field outside of the home, according to the news station.

The Charlotte Ledger in 2020 reported the Troutman “compound” belonged to DaBaby, who’s real name is Jonathan Kirk. Iredell County property records list a person named Linda Matthews as the owner of the home.