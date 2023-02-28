1 person shot in chest on Pittsburgh’s North Side

A male victim has been shot in the chest on the Pennsylvania Avenue bridge on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Police were called to the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just before 3 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

PHOTOS: Police investigating incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side

The shooting took place near Pittsburgh Manchester K-8. According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, the school was on lockdown for approximately five minutes after the shooting and has since been lifted.

At last update, the victim is currently in surgery. He is said to be in critical condition.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Channel 11 is working to learn more. WATCH Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for updates

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

17-year-old bound, kidnapped in Cranberry during armed home invasion UPMC agrees to pay $8.5 million to settle whistleblower lawsuit filed by former surgeon 2 attorney general agents, local police officer shot at in Stowe Township VIDEO: Family escapes, pets perish in Wilkinsburg house fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts