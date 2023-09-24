1 person shot at Cobb County apartment complex, police say

Cobb County police confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex located near the 6860 block of Mableton Parkway SE.

Police said one person was shot at the Parkton Apartment complex.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting, the age of the victim, and their condition.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn of any possible suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing.

