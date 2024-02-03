1 person shot at Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say

The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information after a shooting Friday.

Police said the person was shot around 4 p.m. at the Carolina Club Apartments on Carolina Lake Drive.

No other details were provided about what led up to the shooting or if there are any leads on a suspect.

Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting.

People with information about the incident can contact Sgt. Dinardi at 386-671-5310.

See a map of the location below:

