1 person shot dead at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police say
Atlanta police are currently investigating a deadly shooting.
Officers were called to an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW just before 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found someone who had been shot and killed.
Details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited.
Investigators have not identified the victim or commented on possible suspects.
