1 person shot dead at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are currently investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW just before 9:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found someone who had been shot and killed.

Details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators have not identified the victim or commented on possible suspects.

IN OTHER NEWS: