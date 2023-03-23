1 person shot dead at Cobb County apartment complex, police say

One person has died after being shot at an apartment complex in Cobb County, according to police.

Officers were called to The Pines at West Cobb apartments on Hammondton Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound lying outside the door of an apartment.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene working to learn more information. Get the latest on the investigation on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

Officers on scene have confirmed to Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that they are not currently searching for a suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: