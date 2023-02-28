1 person shot dead outside Catholic center near Atlanta University Center, police say

Atlanta police are currently investigating a deadly shooting near the Atlanta University Center.

Police say the shooting happened behind the Catholic Student Center on Beckwith Street near the university center just before 1:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that was person was shot and died. That person has not been identified.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene to learn the latest details. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators have not released any details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

The Atlanta University Center is made up of three of Atlanta’s most prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

IN OTHER NEWS: