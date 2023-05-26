1 person shot and killed, 1 injured in North Oakland bar shooting

One person is dead after an overnight shooting in North Oakland.

Officials told Channel 11 the shooting took place after an argument inside Chief’s Cafe. The victim was 55 years old, according to police.

A second person, a 29-year-old, who was shot, was taken to a local hospital.

An area from Bigelow Boulevard to Center Avenue has been taped off and a vehicle has been towed away.

Police told Channel 11 there are two scenes — one inside the bar and one outside.

