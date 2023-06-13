1 person shot and killed at AMC theater in Kent

We’re following breaking news out of Kent where one person was shot and killed during a movie at an AMC theater.

KIRO 7 News video from the scene early Tuesday showed officers from Kent, Renton and Federal Way at the AMC Kent Station 14 on Ramsay Way. Police have been at the shopping center since at least midnight when calls to 911 started coming in.

The shooting happened while the suspect and the victim were both watching a Transformers movie. According to Kent Police, the attack appears to have been targeted and there is no danger to the public.

No one has been arrested.

KIRO 7 Reporter Kevin Ko spoke with some people who were at the theater.

“All of a sudden, police come in, and like I saw lights move up in the movie theater and I thought it was part of the movie, and then all of a sudden they say, ‘You need to get out,’” said Mikayla Jacobson-Brewer.

Detectives are still looking for evidence.

Some people who say they are family members of the victim are very upset because they say the victim’s body is still at the scene.

It is our understanding that officers are waiting for the King County Medical Examiner to arrive and remove the body.

Officers armed with rifles were seen in the area while others were speaking with bystanders.

