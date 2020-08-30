1 person shot and killed amid clashing Portland protests

One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday evening. There is little clarity beyond that — the shooting occurred as a large caravan of President Trump supporters and Black Lives Matters demonstrators clashed in the city in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, but law enforcement has not confirmed if the incident was directly linked to the confrontation, The Associated Press reports.

Per AP, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded quickly to the victim after getting word of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m., but the man, who police said was shot in the chest, did not survive.

The police have not released any information about a possible shooter, although AP reports the victim appeared to be a white man wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group that has a history of fighting with protesters.

Images and video purportedly depicting the shooting have been posted online, and homicide detectives are looking for more evidence. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press.







Official news release out, not much new info. pic.twitter.com/hMN2pXarLK — mila mimica (@MilaMimica1) August 30, 2020

